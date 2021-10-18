Seahawks have spoken to Cam Newton since Russell Wilson finger injury

The Seattle Seahawks have been scrambling to get on track since quarterback Russell Wilson injured his finger in Week 5 against the Los Angeles Rams. Geno Smith replaced him in the starting lineup and started Week 6 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Smith has made some big plays, but his inconsistency could knock the Seahawks from the playoff race.

Seattle has been looking at additional options, and that includes free agent Cam Newton. Head coach Pete Carroll told 710 ESPN Seattle that the team has spoken with Newton and has spoken to “everybody that can help us.” Last week, the team brought in Blake Bortles for a workout, per Field Yates.

Smith completed 10 of 17 passes for 131 yards with a touchdown and an interception and 23 rushing yards when he came on in relief against the Rams. This past week, he completed 23 of 32 passes for 209 yards and a touchdown. The Seahawks struggled early, trailing 14-0 at the half. They bounced back in the second quarter and forced overtime when Jason Myers converted a 43-yard field goal as time expired. The two sides punted on their first overtime drives and then Smith fumbled on a sack to set up the Steelers with the game-winning field goal.