Report: Texans and Dolphins close to deal to send Deshaun Watson to Miami

Wednesday update: The Texans and Dolphins could be working on a deal that would send Watson to Miami and Tua Tagovailoa to the Washington Football Team, per Texans beat writer Coty Davis. There are a lot of moving parts and even if Tagovailoa does not go to Washington, he’ll likely be moved somewhere in a Watson deal.

The Houston Texans are working on a deal to send quarterback DeShaun Watson to the Miami Dolphins, per the Houston Chronicle’s John McClain. We have heard multiple reports that the Dolphins had interest in Watson, but the Texans have been asking for three first-round draft choices and two second-round picks. Watson has a no-trade clause, but McClain reports that the Dolphins are high on his list.

Multiple investigations are ongoing into Watson due to sexual assault allegations, but the NFL hasn’t stepped in to put him on the exempt list, so he is free to play while the legal process plays out. Both the Texans and the league are reportedly conducting investigation into sexual harassment allegations against Watson.

Watson made it clear he didn’t want to play another down for the Texans this off season, before the criminal allegations came out. Houston likely wants someone to take Watson off their hands, but they don’t seem eager to let him go at a discount.