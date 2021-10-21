What channel is Broncos vs. Browns on and what is game time for Week 7

The Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns open Week 7 of the NFL season on Thursday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX and NFL Network. There are a host of live stream options across FOX.com/live and the NFL’s various apps, but the primary live stream will be on Amazon Prime.

The Broncos are 3-3 on the season and in the midst of a three-game losing streak. They started the season unbeaten, but wins over the Giants, Jaguars, and Jets are proving to be rather empty, as they’ve followed with losses to the Ravens, Steelers, and Raiders. Teddy Bridgewater is putting together some solid numbers, but their defense is struggling against quality opposition.

They face a Browns squad that entered the season as a Super Bowl contender, but now is just trying to get healthy on offense. The team was without Nick Chubb last week due to a calf injury and a short-week return is a tough turnaround. They then lost Kareem Hunt to his own calf injury on Sunday and he is expected to miss 4-6 weeks. Baker Mayfield dislocated his non-throwing shoulder in Week 2 and aggravated the injury this past Sunday. He’s expected to play, but he’ll likely be limited. Add in Odell Beckham Jr. injuring his shoulder as well, and while he’ll play through it, that’s a whole lot of key skill position players all sorts of banged up.

Game TV Info

Game date: Thursday, October 21st

Game time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX, NFL Network, Amazon

The Browns are a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Broncos +3.5 priced up to -120. Cleveland is -165 on the moneyline while Denver is +145. The point total sits at 42.5.