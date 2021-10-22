Breaking down NFL weather for Week 7, what it means for fantasy and betting

In the Week 7 weather report we’ll go through the games that look to have the strongest projected wind gusts, possible precipitation and more. We’ll also give you the games where we shouldn’t need to worry about weather, i.e., the games you can choose from in DFS without getting an ulcer. Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others.

Worst weather games

There is a 99 percent chance of rain for the Sunday Night Football matchup between the Colts and 49ers. Temperatures will be in the high 50s with wind around 13 mph. We’ll want to check out the field for this game, but if it does rain steadily, gripping the ball could be troublesome.

Seattle is leaning into their rainy period and this Monday night game has a 90 percent chance of rain. Temperatures will be in the low 50s and wind will be around 11 mph.

We’ve got a 70 percent chance of rain in Miami, with temperatures in the mid 80s and wind around 11 mph. As long as it isn’t a steady rain, this game should be fine.

Better weather games

Nashville will be in the high 70s with sunny skies and wind around 12 mph. Patrick Mahomes shouldn’t have much trouble chucking some frozen ropes around.

With highs in the mid 50s, this game will have a little chill in the air, but that’s great football weather when you consider wind will be under 10 mph and skies will be clear.

Truly perfect weather in Baltimore with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s, skies clear and win around 5 mph.

Green Bay should be nice for football, with highs around 50 degrees, slight chance for rain, but more likely clear skies and wind around 12 mph.

Tampa has some rain in the forecast, but at just a 40 percent chance with temperatures in the mid 80s and win around 8 mph. Overall I don’t expect the weather to be impactful here.

Sunny skies, 8 mph winds, and a nice high of 69 degrees make for great weather for Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff to take on their old teams.

Home sweet dome