What channel is Eagles vs. Raiders on and what is game time for Week 7

The Las Vegas Raiders will continue on without head coach Jon Gruden as they head on the road for a matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 24th. This game will get started at 4:05 p.m. ET from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada and can be seen on FOX.

The Raiders won their first game with Rich Bisaccia as the interim head coach last weekend with a 34-24 victory over the Denver Broncos on the road. Las Vegas connected on several deep balls as Derek Carr went for 341 yards on just 18 completions with a couple of touchdown passes. Defensively, the Raiders rank No. 5 in opponent yards per play this season.

The Eagles have not gotten off to a strong start this season with a 2-4 record, three games behind the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East. Philadelphia had a few extra days to rest as they haven’t played since an October 14th loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 28-22. The Eagles rank No. 4 in opponent yards per play.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, October 24th

Game time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

Las Vegas is a 2.5-point favorite with -150 moneyline odds, while Philadelphia is a +130 underdog on DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 48.