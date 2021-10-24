What channel is Lions vs. Rams on and what is game time for Week 7

It’s not often teams will swap starting quarterbacks, and the two will go against each other on Sunday, October 24th as Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams host Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions. The game will get started at 4:05 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California and can be seen on FOX.

The Rams are among the favorites in the NFC, and they will enter Sunday’s game with a 5-1 record for second place in the NFC West. Los Angeles will go for their third consecutive victory with an offense that is about as efficient as it gets from an offensive perspective. The Rams are coming off a 38-11 road win over the New York Giants.

The Lions are still looking for their first victory this season, and this will be their seventh chance under head coach Dan Campbell. Three of the losses came by one possession, but a victory on Sunday would be quite the surprise. Detroit is coming off a 34-11 home loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last weekend.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, October 24th

Game time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

Los Angeles is a 16-point favorite with -1125 moneyline odds, while Detroit is a +700 underdog on DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 50.5.