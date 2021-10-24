What channel is Chiefs vs. Titans on and what is game time for Week 7

The Kansas City Chiefs will go for their first two-game winning streak when they head on the road to play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, October 24th. The game will get started at 1:00 p.m. ET from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee and can be seen n CBS.

Kansas City is having a down year for their standards with a 3-3 record to this point for third place in the AFC West. The Chiefs continue to operate at a high level offensively, but they put out one of the worst defenses in the NFL. Kansas City is coming off a 31-13 road victory over the Washington Football Team last weekend.

Tennessee will go for their third consecutive victory behind a rushing attack that continues to dominate. Derrick Henry is seeing a massive workload with 51 more attempts than any other running back, and he rushed for more than 110 yards in five consecutive games. The Titans beat the Buffalo Bills 34-31 at home on Monday night.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, October 24th

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

Kansas City is a 4-point favorite with -200 moneyline odds, while Tennessee is a +170 underdog on DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 57.5.