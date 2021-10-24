What channel is Jets vs. Patriots on and what is game time for Week 7

The New York Jets will go on the road to take on the New England Patriots on Sunday, October 24th at Gillette Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 1:00 p.m. ET and the game will be broadcast on CBS.

The Jets have had a rough start to the season — again — as they sit at 1-4 after taking their bye in Week 6. Their lone win came in Week 4 when they edged out the Titans 27-24, but they’ve racked up losses to the Panthers, Patriots, Broncos, and most recently the Falcons. The Pats won the last matchup easily with a 25-6 final score as QB Zach Wilson still struggles to find his footing with this New York offense.

The Patriots have been off to a slower start this season too, sitting at 2-4 but still in second place in the AFC East just behind the Bills. Their two wins came against the Texans in Week 5 and of course the Jets in Week 2. They’ll look forward to a rematch against the Jets, hoping to replicate their last meeting and log another win as QB Mac Jones looks to improve on his passing game. His best passing performance came in Week 1 when he threw for 281 yards and a touchdown in their loss to the Dolphins.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, October 24th

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

The Patriots are favorites by 6.5 points at DraftKings Sportsbook, and both teams are at -110 to cover the spread. The moneyline has the Pats favored at -350 while the Jets are at +270, and the point total is set at 43.