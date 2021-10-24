What channel is Panthers vs. Giants on and what is game time for Week 7

The Carolina Panthers will take on the New York Giants on Sunday, October 24th at MetLife Stadium in New York. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on FOX with streaming on fuboTV or the Bally Sports App.

The Panthers have split their results so far this season, starting off with three straight wins but following that up with three straight losses. They sit in third place in the NFC South, just ahead of the Falcons and just behind the Saints. QB Sam Darnold started the season off strong, throwing for over 300 yards in Weeks 2-4 but has cooled off since then, throwing for 177 yards in their Week 5 loss to the Eagles and for 207 in Week 6’s loss to the Vikings. They’ll hope to capitalize on the Giants missing Saquon Barkley (ankle) as he’s been ruled out for the Week 7 contest.

With Barkley officially out for this game making it his second in a row he’ll miss, the Giants will hope Devontae Booker can step up and lead the backfield in his absence. Booker put in a decent performance last week with 12 carries for 41 yards while catching all four of his targets for another 28 yards, but he couldn’t find the end zone and it wasn’t enough to overcome the Rams as they lost 38-11 The Giants have only won once all season which came in Week 4 with a 27-21 win over the Saints on the road, but they’ll hope to turn that around this weekend at home against the Panthers.

Game date: Sunday, October 24th

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Panthers as the favorites by 3 points and -105 to cover the spread, while the Giants are at -105. The moneyline also has the Panthers favored at -150 with the Giants at +130, and the point total is set at 42 for this game.