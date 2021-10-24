What channel is Falcons vs. Dolphins on and what is game time for Week 7

The Atlanta Falcons will travel to Miami to take on the Dolphins on Sunday, October 24th at Hard Rock Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET and the game will be broadcast on FOX with streaming options on fuboTV and across the NFL apps as well.

The Falcons got their bye out of the way in Week 6, but have had a slower start to the season, losing their first two in a row and sitting at 2-3 right now. They’re last place in the NFC South, but they still have plenty of time to turn it around. Their last outing ended in a 27-20 win over the Jets where QB Matt Ryan had his best game of the season, throwing 33-for-45, 342 yards and two touchdowns, showing promise going forward for a struggling Falcons team.

Despite trade rumors surrounding Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, he’s still with Miami after performing well in Week 6, marking his return from a rib injury that kept him sidelined for three weeks. The Dolphins have been having an abysmal season thus far, winning their season opener against the Patriots but losing every game since then, putting them at 1-5 and in last place in the AFC East, in desperate need of a win to turn their season around.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, October 24th

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Falcons at an advantage by 2.5 points at -105 while the Dolphins are at -115. The point total sits at 48, and the Falcons are favored at -135 on the moneyline while the Dolphins sit at +115.