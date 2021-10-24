What channel is Washington vs. Packers on and what is game time for Week 7

The Washington Football Team will take on the Green Bay Packers in Week 7 at Lambeau Field in Wisconsin. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET and will be shown on FOX.

Washington has had a rough start to the season, sitting at 2-4 but still in second place in the NFC East, just behind the first-place Cowboys. They’ve lost their last two straight against the Saints and the Chiefs but will hope to turn it around in Week 7 against the Packers. QB Taylor Heinicke has topped out at 336 passing yards this season, which came in their Week 2 win over the Giants where he also threw for two touchdowns.

The Packers have been off to a huge start this season, sitting at 5-1 on the season, losing their season opener to the Saints but winning their next five straight after that, including wins over the Lions, 49ers, Steelers, Bengals, and most recently the Bears. Aaron Rodgers has been having a good showing this season, topping out at 344 passing yards in Week 5 in their win over the Bengals. The Packers will look to extend their winning streak to six at home against Washington this weekend.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, October 24th

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

The Packers are favored in the spread by 8 points at -105 while Washington is up at -115. The point total is set at 48 for this game, and the moneyline has the Packers heavily favored at -425 while Washington. sits at +320.