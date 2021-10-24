What channel is Bengals vs. Ravens on and what is game time for Week 7

The Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens will face off in Week 7 action on Sunday, October 24th. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS.

The Bengals are 4-2 this season so far, coming off a big 34-11 win over the Detroit Lions in Week 6. They haven’t been able to string too many wins together in a row, losing in Week 2 to the Bears and also in Week 5 to the Packers. All in all, they’re in a decent spot sitting in second place in the AFC North standings, right behind the first-place Ravens. QB Joe Burrow’s biggest game came in Week 4’s win over the Jaguars when he threw for 348 yards and two touchdowns, so he’ll be looking to replicate that especially in hopes of gaining some ground on Baltimore.

The Ravens are 5-1, and have won their last five straight after dropping their season opener to the Raiders with a 33-27 final score. They most recently defeated the LA Chargers in week 6 with a big 34-6 victory, despite Lamar Jackson having his quietest performance of the season so far, throwing 19-of-27 for 167 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. That’s only one week removed from Jackson throwing for 442 yards and four scores when they beat the Colts in Week 5.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, October 24th

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

The Ravens are favored at 6.5 points at -105 while the Bengals are at -115. The moneyline shows Ravens as heavy favorites at -275 while the Bengals come in at +220. The point total is at 46 for this game.