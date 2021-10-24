What channel is Colts vs. 49ers on and what is game time for Week 7

The San Francisco 49ers host the Indianapolis Colts this week on Sunday Night Football to wrap up Week 7. The game airs on NBC and will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET at Levi’s Stadium.

The Colts come into this game with two wins in their last three contests after an 0-3 start. It’s hard to get too excited about wins over the Texans and Dolphins, but that coupled with an overtime loss in Baltimore suggests Indianapolis might be getting on track. The big news for them this week is that they’ve lost free safety Julian Blackmon to an Achilles injury.

The 49ers are coming off a bye after a 2-3 start to the season that has seen them lose three straight. They lost 17-10 in Arizona in their last game before the bye. They welcome back Jimmy Garoppolo, who missed Week 5 with a calf injury. Trey Lance replaced him in Week 4 and started Week 5, but now Lance is dealing with a knee injury.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, October 24th

Game time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

The 49ers are a 4.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total is installed at 44. The 49ers are -200 on the moneyline while the Colts are +170.