What channel is Bears vs. Bucs on and what is game time for Week 7

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will go for their fourth consecutive victory as they host the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 24th. The game will get started at 4:25 p.m. ET from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Tampa Bay has not taken a step back after last season’s Super Bowl run, and they will enter Sunday’s game as double-digit favorites with a 5-1 record for first place in the NFC South. The Buccaneers have been led by their offense, which ranks No. 5 in yards per play this season.

Chicago will look to avoid losing consecutive games for the second time this season, and the Bears will enter with a 3-3 record for a tie for second place in the NFC North. Chicago’s biggest struggle is on the offensive side of the ball where the Bears rank dead last in yards per play in 2021.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, October 24th

Game time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

Tampa Bay is a 13-point favorite with -650 moneyline odds, while Chicago is a +460 underdog on DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 47.