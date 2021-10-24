What channel is Texans vs. Cardinals on and what is game time for Week 7

The Arizona Cardinals could go into their game against the Houston Texans without their head coach Kliff Kingsbury again due to COVID-19 on Sunday, October 24th. This game will get started at 4:25 p.m. ET from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona and can be seen on CBS.

Arizona played last week’s game without their head coach and still blew out the Cleveland Browns 37-14. The Cardinals remain the only undefeated team in the NFL at 6-0, and four of their victories have come by double digits. There’s a great chance Arizona can increase that number to five this weekend.

Houston had very low expectations as a franchise coming into the 2021 season, and the Texans sure aren’t exceeding them. They won their first contest of the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars but will look to avoid a six-game losing streak. The Texans rank in the bottom five on both sides of the ball in yards per play.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, October 24th

Game time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

Arizona is an 18-point favorite with -1375 moneyline odds, while Houston is a +800 underdog on DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 47.5.