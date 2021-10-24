What channel Bengals vs. Ravens is on and how to watch it via live online stream

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens. The game will begin at 1 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

The Bengals improved to 4-2 on the season with an easy 34-11 win over the Detroit Lions in Week 6. Cincinnati has done a good job shaking off injuries in the offensive ranks with Joe Burrow (throat), Joe Mixon (ankle), Samaje Perine (Covid-19) and Tee Higgins all dealing with different ailments the past few weeks. All of those players enter Week 7 healthy, so the Bengals are ready to go for a big AFC North matchup.

The Ravens have won five straight games on the back of MVP candidate Lamar Jackson. The latest win was a 34-6 blowout over the Los Angeles Chargers. Jackson underperformed in the contest, throwing 2 INTs and for just 167 yards, but he also added over 50 yards on the ground. Still, it didn’t matter, and the Ravens improved to 5-1 on the season. Two names to look out for are Latavius Murray and Sammy Watkins, who both could be held out this week.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: CIN +210, BAL -260