What channel Jets vs. Patriots is on and how to watch it via live online stream

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between New York Jets and New England Patriots. The game will start at 1 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

The Jets come off their bye week 1-4 on the season after losing to the Atlanta Falcons in the London game in Week 5. New York hasn’t made much progress on both sides of the ball under new coach Robert Saleh. It’s been a rough start to his NFL career for QB Zach Wilson, who has a QB rating under 70.0 and has thrown 9 INTs in five games. The Jets will need to adjust the offense to help Wilson succeed or he’ll need to make internal adjustments to limit mistakes.

The Patriots post-Tom Brady era continues to not go according to plan (or it sort of is). New England wasn’t able to take advantage of mistakes by the Dallas Cowboys in a 35-29 loss at home. The Pats had a 21-20 lead in the fourth quarter before Mac Jones threw a pick-6, which was then followed by a 75-yard TD by Jones to Jakobi Meyers. The Cowboys would force OT on a FG and win the game on a CeeDee Lamb TD.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: NYJ +270, NE -350