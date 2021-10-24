What channel Chiefs vs. Titans is on and how to watch it via live online stream

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans. The game will be played at 1 p.m. ET at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Chiefs righted the defensive ship a bit in Week 6 with a 31-13 win over the Washington Football Team. The issue is Patrick Mahomes continues to struggle with turnovers, doing his best Brett Favre impression. Mahomes threw for 2 TDs and 2 INTs in the win. The run game got going with Darrel Williams scoring 2 TDs. The thing is the defense will be tested far more against the Titans and Derrick Henry in Week 7.

Speaking of Derrick Henry, he’s going to do his best to bunk the trend of QBs winning MVP. Henry is up to 20/1 on DKSB to win MVP this season after another huge game in a win over the Buffalo Bills. Henry ran for 3 TDs for the second straight game and third time this season. He’s on pace for over 2,000 yards rushing and, well, an insane amount of TDs (27!). We’ll see if Henry can dominate again against the Chiefs this week.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: KC -200, TEN +170