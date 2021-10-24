What channel Texans vs. Cardinals is on and how to watch it via live online stream

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals. The game will take place at 4:25 p.m. ET at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The Texans have been struggling at the quarterback position with Tyrod Taylor out, although they’ve held their own in a few contests. Many expected Houston to contend for a 0-17 record this season but the team won its first game prior to losing five straight. There’s Deshaun Watson trade rumors circulating, so let’s see if that poses additional problems for a team already heading towards the cellar.

The Cardinals stand alone as the only unbeaten team in the league so far and should be able to comfortably make it seven straight wins over the Texans. QB Kyler Murray is playing at an MVP level and Kliff Kingsbury has this group clicking in what could be a special season in the desert. The Cardinals defense has also played well, forcing turnovers at a prolific rate.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Texans vs. Cardinals

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: Texans +800, Cardinals -1375