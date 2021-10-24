What channel Bears vs. Bucs is on and how to watch it via live online stream

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The game will take place at 4:25 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay.

The Bears are coming off yet another loss to the Packers, and saw Aaron Rodgers dominate them late in the game once again. Justin Fields has taken over as the starting quarterback and should be given more chances to make plays against Tampa Bay’s defense. The Bucs are struggling in the secondary due to injuries, although Antoine Winfield Jr. is expected to play.

The defending Super Bowl champions Buccaneers have continued marching on, with Tom Brady looking to re-write the record books. The 44-year old quarterback is throwing touchdowns left and right, although he won’t have TE Rob Gronkowski for this matchup. Leonard Fournette appears to have the lead running back job and Tampa Bay’s receivers should be fired up against a struggling Chicago defense.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Bears vs. Bucs

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: Bears +460, Bucs -650