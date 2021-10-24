How to watch Washington vs. Packers NFL matchup on FOX via live stream

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Washington Football Team and Green Bay Packers. The game will begin at 1 p.m. ET at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

The Washington Football Team remains in second place in the NFC East despite starting the season 2-4. There’s still division title hopes but those are fleeting. Things also don’t get easy going on the road against the Packers in Week 7. Now, the offense is super banged up going into a crucial game. WRs Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel and Cam Sims are all on the injury report. Ricky Seals-Jones and Antonio Gibson are also dealing with injuries. It could be a very depleted offense on Sunday.

The Packers are close to getting a big boost on the offensive line in the form of Pro-Bowler David Bakhtiari, who returned to practice this week. He remains on the PUP list and will likely be activated once he’s up to speed, as soon as next week. The Packers have ripped off five wins in a row since that poor performance in the opener. Green Bay has a good shot to make it six in a row this week.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: WAS +320, GB -425