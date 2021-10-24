How to watch Falcons vs. Dolphins NFL matchup on FOX via live stream

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins. The game will begin at 1 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The Falcons come off the bye week looking to improve to .500 on the season. WR Calvin Ridley missed the 27-20 win over the New York Jets in London due to personal reasons. He’s expected to be back and at 100 percent for Week 7 vs. the Dolphins. Atlanta will need a win in this contest with two NFC South matchups looming the next two weeks — the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints.

The Dolphins have been in the news again. Trade rumors surrounding Houston Texas QB Deshaun Watson have popped back up again and there was word this week the Dolphins were close to acquiring the suspended QB from Houston. Those reports were quieted later in the week and Dolphins coach Brian Flores came out and said Tua Tagovailoa is his QB. So we’ll head into Week 7 with Tua at the helm of the Dolphins again after losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London last Sunday.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: ATL -135, MIA +115