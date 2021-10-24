How to watch Panthers vs. Giants NFL matchup on FOX via live stream

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Carolina Panthers and New York Giants. The game will start at 1 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

The Panthers have dropped three in a row after starting the season with three straight wins, which means they’re 3-3 on the season (#math). What was once considered a top defense has regressed, allowing slightly over 30 points per game over the losing streak. The offense has also fallen off, mostly because top RB Christian McCaffrey remains out with a hamstring injury. Sam Darnold has also regressed back to his old ways, throwing 6 INTs over the past three games.

The Giants just can’t catch a break when it comes to injuries. New York has seen its top RB Saquon Barkley go down again with an ankle injury. Almost every WR in the group has had to deal with some type of ailment — Kenny Golladay, Darius Slayton, Sterling Shepard and rookie Kadarius Toney. TE Evan Engram started the season injured as well. At 1-5, the Giants’ playoff hopes are dwindling with each week. It appears all those players mentioned above are questionable heading into Week 7.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: CAR -150, NYG +130