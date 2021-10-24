How to watch Lions vs. Rams NFL matchup on FOX via live stream

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Detroit Lions and LA Rams. The game will start at 4:05 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The Lions will face their former QB for the first time since the offseason trade. The same can be said about the Rams, but we’ll get to that a little later. What better team to get your first win of the season off of than the one led by Matthew Stafford? It’ll be a long-shot for Detroit to do so. The Lions have had two heartbreaking last-second losses on top of a few blowouts this season. Overall, the optimism surrounding Week 7 will probably be low.

As for the Rams, they’ll face Jared Goff for the first time since the trade. Things have fared a bit better for LA than Detroit and Goff in that time span. The Rams are 5-1 and 1.0 game back of the Arizona Cardinals for first place in the NFC West. The previous win for the Rams came last week against the Giants, when they smashed New York 38-11. Stafford threw for 4 TDs, two of them going to WR Cooper Kupp, who had 9 catches for 130 yards.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: DET +750, LAR -1250