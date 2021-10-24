How to watch Eagles vs. Raiders NFL matchup on FOX via live stream

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Las Vegas Raiders. The game will start at 4:05 p.m. ET at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Eagles have had a long layoff since their last game on Thursday Night Football vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That was a 28-22 loss which dropped Philly to 2-4 on the season. It’s going to be tough to dig out of that hole, particularly in the NFC East and conference overall. For some reason, the Eagles still refuse to establish the run game. Miles Sanders has failed to reach double-digit carries in three of the past four games.

The Raiders ended a two-game skid with a 34-24 win over the Denver Broncos in Week 6. You can credit that partly to the defense and partly to the Broncos just being a miserable offensive team. Either way, the Raiders are 4-2 and looking like a wild card team out of the AFC as of now. QB Derek Carr is on par to finish with one of his better seasons in the NFL.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: PHI +130, LV -150