How to watch Colts vs. 49ers on NBC via live online stream

NBC will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers. The game kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET to close out Week 7 Sunday. The Colts come into the game with a 3-3 record while the 49ers are 2-3 and coming off their bye week.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the game, you can watch it online with NBC Sports Live, NBC Live Stream or with the NBC apps, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku, Amazon fireTV and more. Keep in mind, to access the live stream, you need to have a cable log-in. If you don’t have a log-in to access NBC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

This game features some notable injury news. The Colts will be without starting free safety Julian Blackmon, who tore his Achilles in practice this week. Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is in question for the game as well, telling the media he was 50/50 for the game. Meanwhile, the 49ers will welcome Jimmy Garoppolo back into the starting lineup. The QB injured his calf in Week 4 and missed Week 5. Trey Lance started in his place but injured his knee in Week 5 and will not be available for Sunday Night Football.

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET

Live stream link: NBC Live Stream

Moneyline odds: Colts +170, 49ers -200