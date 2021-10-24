NFL weather forecast for Week 7 Sunday Night Football, what it means for fantasy and betting

The San Francisco 49ers will host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday Night Football in a matchup between a pair of two-win teams. Fantasy football players and sports bettors should take a look at the weather in Santa Clara, California heading into the game.

Weather needs to be extreme to truly impact games, but when deciding between two players who you like equally, it might be a helpful tie breaker. What we really don’t want to see is 20 mph or higher wind speeds. Rain can cause problems, but unless it is a combination of high winds and rain, we usually don’t want to downgrade our fantasy football players too much.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others.

Weather for Colts vs. 49ers on Week 7 SNF

Forecast

Forecasters predict the wind to be blowing around 18 mph at kickoff, though gusts could increase at times during the game. They also project a 90% chance of precipitation throughout the contest.

Fantasy/betting implications

As mentioned earlier, the rain is not a significant issue, but the wind could cause a bit of an impact. The passing games would be affected so if the wind is a factor, so the pass catchers and quarterbacks should be downgraded. Running backs Elijah Mitchell and Jonathan Taylor should be upgraded, but both are likely to already be in fantasy lineups anyways.

From a betting perspective, more running plays would lead to fewer possessions and a quicker game, which would gear you toward the under. The point total on DraftKings Sportsbook is set at 42.5 for Sunday night’s game.