Kliff Kingsbury cleared to return vs. Texans after negative COVID-19 tests

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury was able to turn in a second negative Covid-19 test on Sunday morning, per Adam Schefter. This means that he is cleared to coach this week and will be resuming his head coaching role in the team’s game today.

Kingsbury tested positive for Covid-19 on October 15th and was forced to miss the team’s game against the Cleveland Browns that week. Because of the Covid protocols set forth by the NFL, Kingsbury needed two negative tests 24-hours apart to be able to return to coaching duties.

While Kingsbury was sidelined, it was defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and assistant head coach Jeff Rodgers sharing head coaching duties. Assistant wide receivers coach Spencer Whipple handled play-calling duties last weekend, for the first time in his career. Kingsbury was away from the field only in physical form as he participated in team Zoom meetings and helped to build the game plan for the team from home. Apparently, it worked as the Cardinals cruised to a 37-14 win on the road to remain undefeated.

The Cardinals take on the Houston Texans at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, October 24th.