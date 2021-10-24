Derrick Henry throws TD on opening drive vs. Chiefs [VIDEO]

Derrick Henry can’t stop scoring touchdowns - whether they be rushing scores, receiving scores... or touchdown passes. Henry kicked off the team’s scoring Sunday with a passing touchdown to Mycole Pruitt on the Titans opening drive against the Chiefs.

He’s been a challenge to opposing defenses all over the field, having now scored a touchdown or two-point conversion in six of his seven games so far this season. He’s been on an absolute tear, entering Week 7 on a six-game streak of 110 or more rushing yards and an easy candidate for 2021 NFL league MVP. To close out September, Henry’s odds to win the award sat at +5000, with the only RB ahead of him being Christian McCaffrey at +4000.

This is Henry’s second career passing touchdown. He scored the first back in the 2019 post-season against the Baltimore Ravens in the Divisional round. His three-yard passing touchdown to WR Corey Davis helped the Titans advance to the AFC Championship, where they lost 24-35 to the Kansas City Chiefs.