Breaking down the NFL standings coming out of Week 7

The NFL is headed into the afternoon of Week 7 Sunday with primetime football still to come. We didn’t have a lot of huge matchups on the schedule this weekend, but we’ve had two big statement games in the 1 p.m. slot.

The Titans welcomed the Chiefs to town and beat them in every aspect of the game. The Titans jumped on top 27-0 in the first half and cruised the rest of the way. Meanwhile, the AFC North has a new leader as the Bengals went into Baltimore and had their way with the Ravens in the second. It was a back-and-forth affair in the first half, but the Bengals ran away with things in the second half.

Below are the eight divisional standings, along with some quick thoughts about each division after seven weeks of football. We’ll update with the 4:05/4:25 p.m. results, and then Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football.

AFC East

The Patriots crushed the Jets as Bill Belichick once again ran it up against his former brief one-time employer. The Dolphins lost to the Falcons on a last-second field goal.

AFC North

Cleveland got the week going with a 17-14 win over the Broncos. The Bengals got a huge road win over the Ravens to take over the division lead.

AFC South

The Titans got a huge win over the Chiefs, thumping them in Nashville.

AFC West

The Chiefs couldn’t get anything going against the Titans and lost big — while also losing Patrick Mahomes to a head injury. The Broncos opened the week with a 17-14 loss in Cleveland.

NFC East

Washington gave Green Bay some trouble early, but the Packers pulled away and cruised to victory. The Giants won an ugly one over Carolina.

NFC North

The Packers had some early issues with Washington but pulled away and won with ease.

NFC South

The Panthers struggled in the Meadowlands and lost to the Giants. The Falcons beat the Dolphins in Miami on a last-second field goal.

NFC West

