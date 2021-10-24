Breaking down the NFL standings coming out of Week 7

The NFL is headed into the afternoon of Week 7 Sunday with primetime football still to come. We didn’t have a lot of huge matchups on the schedule this weekend, but we’ve had two big statement games in the 1 p.m. slot.
The Titans welcomed the Chiefs to town and beat them in every aspect of the game. The Titans jumped on top 27-0 in the first half and cruised the rest of the way. Meanwhile, the AFC North has a new leader as the Bengals went into Baltimore and had their way with the Ravens in the second. It was a back-and-forth affair in the first half, but the Bengals ran away with things in the second half.
Below are the eight divisional standings, along with some quick thoughts about each division after seven weeks of football. We’ll update with the 4:05/4:25 p.m. results, and then Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football.
AFC East
The Patriots crushed the Jets as Bill Belichick once again ran it up against his former brief one-time employer. The Dolphins lost to the Falcons on a last-second field goal.
- Buffalo Bills, 4-2
- New England Patriots, 3-4
- New York Jets, 1-5
- Miami Dolphins, 1-6
AFC North
Cleveland got the week going with a 17-14 win over the Broncos. The Bengals got a huge road win over the Ravens to take over the division lead.
- Cincinnati Bengals, 5-2
- Baltimore Ravens, 5-2
- Cleveland Browns, 4-3
- Pittsburgh Steelers, 3-3
AFC South
The Titans got a huge win over the Chiefs, thumping them in Nashville.
- Tennessee Titans, 5-2
- Indianapolis Colts, 2-4
- Houston Texans, 1-5
- Jacksonville Jaguars, 1-5
AFC West
The Chiefs couldn’t get anything going against the Titans and lost big — while also losing Patrick Mahomes to a head injury. The Broncos opened the week with a 17-14 loss in Cleveland.
- Los Angeles Chargers, 4-2
- Las Vegas Raiders, 4-2
- Kansas City Chiefs, 3-4
- Denver Broncos, 3-4
NFC East
Washington gave Green Bay some trouble early, but the Packers pulled away and cruised to victory. The Giants won an ugly one over Carolina.
- Dallas Cowboys, 5-1
- Philadelphia Eagles, 2-4
- Washington Football Team, 2-5
- New York Giants, 2-5
NFC North
The Packers had some early issues with Washington but pulled away and won with ease.
- Green Bay Packers, 6-1
- Minnesota Vikings, 3-3
- Chicago Bears, 3-3
- Detroit Lions, 0-6
NFC South
The Panthers struggled in the Meadowlands and lost to the Giants. The Falcons beat the Dolphins in Miami on a last-second field goal.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 5-1
- New Orleans Saints, 3-2
- Atlanta Falcons, 3-3
- Carolina Panthers, 3-4
NFC West
Analysis
- Arizona Cardinals, 6-0
- Los Angeles Rams, 5-1
- San Francisco 49ers, 2-3
- Seattle Seahawks, 2-4