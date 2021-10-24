Titans shut out Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes in first half with 27-point lead

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs continue to struggle early on in Week 7 against the Tennessee Titans. Heading into halftime, the Titans lead 27-0. The Chiefs sit at 3-3 heading into Week 7, ranking third in the AFC West after six straight divisional title wins.

Though the season’s been rough all around, their start in Week 7 is historically bad for the fourth-year starter. Since entering the NFL, Week 7 marks Mahomes’ first regular-season game ever where he trailed by 17 or more points in the first half. The only time Mahomes has ever trailed by 24 points was in the 2019 playoffs against the Houston Texans in the divisional round. In that outing, Mahomes overcame a 24 point deficit, punctuating the comeback with a win — the final score 51-31. The Chiefs have never seen a 27-point deficit at any point in a game with Mahomes under center.

So far on the day, Mahomes has logged just 41 passing yards, one interception and a lost fumble on the day. Tyreek Hill has just a single target, resulting in a reception that was called back due to penalty, and there is not a single player with more than 15 receiving yards.

Unfortunately, the offense isn’t the only issue for Kansas City. Leading into Week 2, the Chiefs ranked top-five in points and yards allowed, while allowing a league-high 6.7 yards per play to opposing offenses.