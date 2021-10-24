Tom Brady reaches milestone with 600 career touchdown passes

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reached another major milestone in his NFL career, throwing his 600th career touchdown pass to wide receiver Mike Evans in a Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears.

Brady entered the contest with 598 career passing touchdowns. He holds the all-time record for most passing touchdowns.

He threw his 599th touchdown earlier in the game on a pass to wide receiver Chris Godwin.

The longtime New England Patriot threw 541 touchdowns during his time there before tossing 40 touchdowns in his first season with the Buccaneers. Brady recently took over as the NFL’s all-time leading passer as well, reaching that mark against his former team. He has 19 touchdowns on the season for Tampa Bay and is on pace to be in contention to break Peyton Manning’s single-season touchdown mark of 55. Brady is becoming a favorite for fantasy managers as he attempts to own NFL records in his remaining seasons. He’s also throwing himself in the MVP conversation for the 2021 season.

The Buccaneers lead the Bears in the quarter. Tampa Bay’s defense has stymied rookie quarterback Justin Fields and appears to be rounding into form after some rough weeks to begin the season.