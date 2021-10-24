Fan handed ball from Tom Brady’s 600th career TD pass needs an agent, gets hosed in deal

Update 5:42 p.m. Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times reports on the fan that was handed the ball, and at least he’s a doctor! So he’ll likely be able to out-earn his losses here when he’s not a resident anymore.

St. Pete High alum Byron Kennedy (13) was given Brady’s 600th TD ball after Mike Evans handed it to him. He gave it back (on Brady’s request). He’s here today with buddy Riley Carvalis. Kennedy’s a resident at Largo Medical Center. Story to come. #Bucs ⁦@StPeteHigh⁩ pic.twitter.com/FpNvtIOLnt — Joey Knight (@TBTimes_Bulls) October 24, 2021

For the first time, an NFL player has thrown for 600 career touchdown passes. And when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tom Brady tossed a 9-yard strike to Mike Evans, he broke a barrier long thought impossible by most pundits. It’s truly incredible that the 44-year-old Brady is still playing as one of the best quarterbacks in all of football, and his one-of-a-kind accomplishment seems unlikely to ever be replicated.

And then a true piece of American sports history was just handed to a fan by Evans after the score. One that is likely worth tens if not hundreds of thousands of dollars. That’s a pretty big mistake, but understandable if he’s focused on actually winning the football game instead of being a part of history.

The moment Mike Evans realizes he threw Tom Brady’s 600th TD ball into the stands. #Bucs pic.twitter.com/4sXOhMm8mW — Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) October 24, 2021

But no worries for Brady’s fireplace, as the lack of negotiating skills from the fan means he gave it back only in exchange for another game ball and a game-used jersey, according to CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson.

The Bucs had to negotiate to get Brady’s 600th TD ball back from a fan pic.twitter.com/31WAjBJVfU — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) October 24, 2021

This gentlemen took a piece of leather that might be worth a condominium, and turned it into a couple of knick-knacks you might put on a wall. This is why you always need an agent and a lawyer in all aspects of your existence. Because you never know.

Personally, I would have been halfway down Dale Mabry Boulevard by the time the Bucs would have realized the mistake here. Would I want Brady to have control over his ball? Sure!

But I’d also like an Aston Martin in my garage.