Report: Panthers emerge as potential suitor in Deshaun Watson trade talks

The Carolina Panthers are reportedly interested in trading for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, according to multiple media reports. The Miami Dolphins were previously considered the only team interested in Watson but the Panthers emerged as a potential destination for the quarterback after a 25-3 loss to the New York Giants in Week 7.

The Panthers gave up draft capital to acquire Sam Darnold and while the former first-round pick performed well in the opening few weeks, it hasn’t been pretty of late. Carolina might not have the requisite assets to send to the Texans for Watson. Houston is reportedly asking for three first-round picks to even start the conversation.

This could be a sign of real interest for Watson, or the Texans attempting to create a bidding war for the quarterback. He is still the subject of an NFL investigation surrounding numerous sexual harassment claims against the quarterback. The league has not put him on the commissioner’s exempt list though, so he can technically suit up at any point in time this season. The legal case is not expected to move forward until after the 2021 season.

The Dolphins were reportedly close to making a move for Watson, according to several media reports. The NFL trade deadline for the 2021 season is November 2 at 4:00 p.m. ET. Let’s see if Watson ultimately does get moved, or if the Texans will have to keep him on the roster as a healthy scratch each week until the season concludes.