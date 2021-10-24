Cardinals beat Texans 31-5, give us another NFC West scorigami

The NFC West is on a roll when it comes to NFL scorigami! A week after the Rams beat the Giants 38-11, the Cardinals beat the Texans 31-5 to remain undefeated.

For those that don’t know, a scorigami is when a score combination happens for the first time in league history. In this case, there had never been a game to finish with a 31-5 result. That’s not really a shocker given the 5 in the score. There have only been 12 different versions of a score with 5 in it.

The Cardinals actually struggled out of the gate in this one. Kyler Murray was tackled in the end zone for a safety in the first quarter and then the Texans added a field goal early in the second quarter to take a 5-0 lead. Arizona seemed to be getting caught looking ahead, but they got on track in a hurry. They put up 17 points in the second quarter and two more touchdowns in the second half to improve to 7-0.

Arizona closed as a 20-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and managed to secure the cover. The point total was 47.5 and this score fell well short of that number.