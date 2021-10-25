What channel is Saints vs. Seahawks on and what is game time for Week 7

The New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks face off on Monday Night Football to wrap up Week 7 of the NFL season. The Saints are coming off their bye week while the Seahawks hope to bounce back after an overtime loss to the Steelers in Week 6.

The Saints are still going to be without star receiver Michael Thomas, who is recovering from surgery. Alvin Kamara will be the primary weapon for New Orleans offensively, and Jameis Winston will try to test this Seahawks secondary on deep throws. New Orleans’ defense is not flashy, but will make enough plays to contain Seattle’s explosive receivers.

The Seahawks will once again be without star quarterback Russell Wilson, who is not expected to be back until at least Week 10. Geno Smith gets the nod at quarterback and will have to try to be more dynamic than in Week 6. The Seahawks could be without running back Alex Collins, throwing a wrench into any plans of playing possession football. Seattle will have to make some plays on the boundary with D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

Game TV Info

Game date: Monday, October 25th

Game time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcast map

The Saints are 4-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. New Orleans is -220 on the moneyline, while Seattle is +180. The over/under is set at 42.5.