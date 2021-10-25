What channel Saints vs. Seahawks Monday Night Football is on & how to watch via live stream

ESPN will host this week’s Monday Night Football matchup between the New Orleans Saints and the Seattle Seahawks with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Lumen Field in Seattle.

The Saints are coming off a bye week and should be able to get their run game going against Seattle. Alvin Kamara is due for a big contest here, and we’ll see whether Michael Thomas returns to the lineup for New Orleans. If the receiver is 100 percent, the Saints suddenly become a dangerous offensive unit with Jameis Winston having a star pass catcher in the mix.

The Seahawks fought admirably against the Steelers despite being down star QB Russell Wilson, but that isn’t likely to happen every game. Geno Smith will need to start taking some risks, especially with Seattle’s running backs on the mend. D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett are still explosive receivers and can make big plays for this offense. It’ll all depend on Smith’s abilities and Pete Carroll’s appetite for risk.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this Monday Night Football matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app if you have a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the primetime game.

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET

Live stream link: WatchESPN

Moneyline odds: Saints -210, Seahawks +175