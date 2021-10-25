SNF rules analyst explains why Brandon Aiyuk apparent muffed punt was not a safety

Week 7 Sunday Night Football was an ugly one this week thanks to a downpour most of the evening. Players struggled to catch passes and hold onto the ball, and it culminated with a bizarre play on a 49ers attempted punt return.

The Colts punted to the 49ers midway through the second quarter and Brandon Aiyuk completely screwed up on the play. He seemed to boot the ball into the end zone and picked it up before he went out of bounds. Most people thought it was a safety, but it turns out it was not!

SNF rules analyst Terry McAulay offered up an explanation for the rule and why it makes sense. Whether we agree or not, McAulay was a long-time NFL official, so he has plenty of history and knowledge to bring to the table.