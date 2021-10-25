Packers in advanced COVID-19 protocols, defensive coordinator Joe Barry likely to miss Cardinals game

The Green Bay Packers have entered the NFL’s advanced COVID-19 protocols due to positive tests within the organization, per Tom Silverstein. Most notably, defensive coordinator Joe Barry tested positive and is unlikely to be available on Thursday when the Packers travel to face the Arizona Cardinals on Week 8 Thursday Night Football.

Barry and the rest of the Packers coaching staff are all vaccinated, which means the DC does not need to quarantine for ten days. He can return to the facility if he has two negative tests more than 24 hours apart.

The Packers have a short week, which means only walkthrough practices this week. Barry will still take part in team meetings by way of video-conference. The bigger issue will be play-calling on Thursday against the high-powered Cardinals offense. Of course, the Packers defense ranks 23rd in efficiency, so maybe a fresh face will offer a new direction for one week.