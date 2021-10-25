Jets trade 2022 draft pick for Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco is headed back to New Jersey! The New York Jets have traded a draft pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for Flacco. Ian Rapoport is reporting the pick is a 2022 sixth-round pick that could become a fifth round pick.

The Jets need a quarterback because rookie Zach Wilson is sidelined two-to-four weeks with a PCL injury. He suffered the injury this past weekend against the New England Patriots and Mike White replaced him for the rest of the game. White threw for 202 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. He had his moments, but the Patriots turned the game into a laugher, winning 54-13.

Flacco can still fling the ball around, but it’s hard for anybody to get too excited about this. The Jets next four games are home vs. the Bengals, at the Colts, and home against the Bills and Dolphins. The Miami game is winnable, but the other three could get ugly, regardless of who is at quarterback.