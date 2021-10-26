 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mike Tomlin shoots down USC head coaching rumor

The Pittsburgh Steelers head coach made it clear on Tuesday that he is not going to the college ranks no time soon.

By Jovan C. Alford
Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during the game against the Denver Broncos at Heinz Field on October 10, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin met with reporters on Tuesday ahead of the team’s Week 8 contest against the Cleveland Browns and made it clear that he does not have no time for speculation regarding the USC head coach opening.

“I don’t have time for that speculation. That’s a joke to me,” he said (h/t ESPN’s Brooke Pryor). “I’ve one of the best job in all of professional sport. Why would I have any interest in coaching college football? Never say never. But never. There’s not a booster with a big enough blank check.”

Former USC quarterback Carson Palmer said on the Dan Patrick Show Monday that Tomlin, along with James Franklin, Matt Campbell, and Luke Fickell were all front runners for the Trojans head coach vacancy. Back in September, USC fired head coach Clay Helton after the Trojans lost 42-28 at the Coliseum to the Stanford Cardinal. Helton was under contract until the 2023 football season and had a buyout in the $12 million range.

