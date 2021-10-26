Mike Tomlin shoots down USC head coaching rumor

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin met with reporters on Tuesday ahead of the team’s Week 8 contest against the Cleveland Browns and made it clear that he does not have no time for speculation regarding the USC head coach opening.

“I don’t have time for that speculation. That’s a joke to me,” he said (h/t ESPN’s Brooke Pryor). “I’ve one of the best job in all of professional sport. Why would I have any interest in coaching college football? Never say never. But never. There’s not a booster with a big enough blank check.”

Former USC quarterback Carson Palmer said on the Dan Patrick Show Monday that Tomlin, along with James Franklin, Matt Campbell, and Luke Fickell were all front runners for the Trojans head coach vacancy. Back in September, USC fired head coach Clay Helton after the Trojans lost 42-28 at the Coliseum to the Stanford Cardinal. Helton was under contract until the 2023 football season and had a buyout in the $12 million range.