Report: Dolphins signing RB Duke Johnson to practice squad

The Miami Dolphins are signing veteran RB Duke Johnson to practice squad, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Dolphins are expected to place RB Malcolm Brown on injured reserve, so adding depth at the position was a logical move before the NFL Trade Deadline. The Dolphins could look to add another back before the deadline, which is next Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.

The Dolphins hate Myles Gaskin. Despite a few big performances, coach Brian Flores refuses to let Gaskin lead the backfield and get 15-20 touches per game. Gaskin has only had 10+ carries in two of seven games this season. He’s handled most of the passing-down work, but that’s Duke J’s specialty. Perhaps this is the path for Gaskin to receive more of the early-down work out of the backfield. That hasn’t been the case and Salvon Ahmed is still healthy and on the roster.

Chances are Johnson won’t come in right away and make an immediate impact, though he could be active for Week 8 vs. the Buffalo Bills. That’s another thing altogether. The Dolphins have to go to Buffalo this week. It won’t be an easy matchup, so chances are you’re fading most of the Dolphins’ offensive players anyway. Gaskin remains an incredibly volatile RB2/FLEX play. Johnson may have PPR value at some point, but we could also see Miami add another back before Week 9.

Overall, this situation is pretty murky.