Dolphins, Texans agree to draft pick terms on DeShaun Watson trade, but legal status is stopping deal

The NFL trade deadline is a week away, and chatter continues around Houston Texans quarterback DeShaun Watson. The Texans have been in regular contact with the Miami Dolphins, but Watson’s legal status remains a significant hangup.

Texans reporter John McClain is reporting the Texans and Dolphins agreed to the compensation last week, with Houston expected to get the three first-round picks they have wanted. McClain added that “Dolphins’ owner Stephen Ross has approved a Watson trade, but he wants his legal issues resolved.”

Watson currently faces 22 civil suits accusing him of sexual assault and misconduct. There has been no movement on a settlement and reports have suggested he might not even provide a deposition until early 2022.

The NFL has yet to step in and place Watson on the Commissioner’s Exempt list. On Tuesday, commissioner Roger Goodell told the media, “the league is not at a point to put Deshaun Watson on the Commissioner’s Exempt list because it does not have enough information from law enforcement,” per Ben Volin.

The Dolphins seem to be insistent on wanting to get a deal done, but also want to know whether or not Watson would face a suspension this year or not. They don’t seem to be getting a clear answer from the league, and so they sort of half push forward getting the pieces in place for what would be a problematic trade for both non-football and football reasons. There’s one week left to get some kind of resolution.