Khalil Mack to miss Week 8 with foot injury, per Matt Nagy

The Chicago Bears will be missing a key weapon on defense in Week 8 when they face the San Francisco 49ers. Head coach Matt Nagy announced on Wednesday that edge rusher Khalil Mack is going to miss Sunday’s game, per Ian Rapoport. The team hasn’t decided if they will put him on injured reserve, but it is being discussed, per Rapoport.

Mack sprained his foot but has played through it in October. This will give him time to get it healthy heading into the second half of the season, but it also leaves the Bears defense without arguably its best weapon.

The Bears face a 49ers offense that has been inconsistent this season, but has some upside. Offensive tackle Trent Williams could be sidelined with ankle and elbow issues, but one has to wonder if they’ll be more conservative knowing the Bears best pass rusher is sidelined. It likely won’t impact that decision too much, but it will be something to track heading into this weekend.