Report: Texans trade RB Mark Ingram to Saints

The Houston Texans are trading RB Mark Ingram to the New Orleans Saints, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. The Texans had excess running backs and New Orleans is looking for a backup behind Alvin Kamara with Tony Jones Jr. injured, creating a natural partnership for a trade.

The move sends Ingram back to New Orleans, where his NFL career began. The Saints drafted him in the first round in 2011, looking to add a dynamic running back behind Drew Brees. Ingram played through the 2018 season with the Saints, rushing for 6,007 yards and 50 touchdowns. He then went to the Baltimore Ravens, where he had one of his best seasons in 2019 with 1,018 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. Ingram signed with the Texans this offseason after two seasons in Baltimore, becoming part of a loaded backfield featuring David Johnson and Philip Lindsay.

The Saints are likely to see their futures odds increase slightly on DraftKings Sportsbook, but the team is still squarely behind the Buccaneers in the division. Ingram will take some carries away from Kamara, especially near the goalline. Fantasy managers should probably wait a game or two before rushing to add Ingram to their rosters.