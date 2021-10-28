How to watch Packers vs. Cardinals on Week 8 TNF on TV, via live stream

The Green Bay Packers head to the desert to take on the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Thursday Night Football starting at 8:20 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcasted on FOX and NFL Network, as well as Amazon Prime.

The Packers will be without WRs Davante Adams and Allen Lazard, both of whom were placed on the Covid/Reserve list this week after positive Covid-19 tests. Adams is vaccinated while Lazard is unvaccinated. The Packers could get Marquez Valdes-Scantling back in the lineup after he was placed on IR after Week 3. Either way, the Packers enter this matchup at 6-1 going up against the undefeated 7-0 Cardinals.

Arizona will be without star DE J.J. Watt this week since he was ruled out due to injury on Wednesday. The Cardinals could also be without top WR DeAndre Hopkins, who is questionable to play due to a hamstring injury. He hasn’t practiced all week. Other than that, the Cardinals have been clicking on both sides of the ball. Arizona’s secondary ranks among the top 5 in the NFL while Kyler Murray is an MVP candidate.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the matchup between the Packers and Cardinals on Thursday, you can watch coverage will be available across multiple devices (smartphone, PC, tablet and connected TVs) through Amazon Prime, the NFL app or NFL.com/watch and the NFL Network App on smartphones and tablets. Keep in mind, though, that this option requires access to a cable or streaming subscription with access to NFL Network.

If you don’t have a cable login to access to Amazon Prime or NFL Network for live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Bally Sports app

Moneyline odds: Cardinals -290, Packers +230