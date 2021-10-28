Packers hand Cardinals their first loss and take over as NFC leaders

This was a game marred by injuries and a star player out with COVID-19, but both teams managed to put on a tremendous show, as the Green Bay Packers defeated the Arizona Cardinals 24-21. Two huge defensive stops were keys to the finish, but the last one, an interception by Rasul Douglas in the end zone, ended what could have been a game-winning drive by Kyler Murray with just a few ticks left on the clock.

The Packers were without their Top 3 receivers and it showed, as Rodgers ended up throwing for just 182 yards passing, but he also had two touchdowns to his old pal Randall Cobb and threw no interceptions. Without Davante Adams, it was clear the Packers would need to have some success on the ground and they did, as A.J. Dillon and Aaron Jones split work and totaled 137 yards rushing and one rushing touchdown.

The Cardinals also had success on the ground, and needed it, as their top receiver, DeAndre Hopkins, dealt with a hamstring injury all night. In the end, Murray took his team from their own one-yard line, down three points, with just over three minutes left in the game and almost beat the Packers. A.J. Green not getting turned around for that pass that was intercepted must have been a miscommunication and in the end that mix up lost them the game.

The Packers go to 7-1 and will hold the tie-breaker over the Cardinals who are also 7-1. The Buccaneers and Rams, who are both 6-1, could both win, but for now, the Packers are the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The Cardinals remain in a good spot, but NFC West could have two seven win teams after this weekend, while the Packers have a huge lead in the NFC North over the 3-3 second place Vikings.