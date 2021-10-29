Breaking down NFL weather for Week 8, what it means for fantasy and betting

In the Week 8 weather report we’ll go through the games that look to have the strongest projected wind gusts, possible precipitation and more. We’ll also give you the games where we shouldn’t need to worry about weather, i.e., the games you can choose from in DFS without getting an ulcer. Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others.

Worst weather games

Right now there aren’t any games that can be considered bad weather.

Better weather games

Dolphins at Bills

The Dolphins won’t have to go into sub-zero temperatures in Buffalo, but it will be in the low 50s, cloudy and wind around 10 mph. That’s pristine for the Ralph Wilson Stadium.

Steelers at Browns

Cleveland has had plenty of super windy fall games over the last couple seasons, but Sunday’s win isn’t predicted to top 13 mph. Temperatures should be in the mid-50s with partly-cloudy skies.

Bengals at Jets

MetLife Stadium should be in the low 60s with winds around 6 mph and partly cloudy skies. Ja’Marr Chase might go for 300 yards this time around.

49ers at Bears

The Chicago lakefront will have a breeze of 13 mph, but nothing too bad. Add in sunny skies and a high in the mid-50s and you have yourself good football weather.

Rams at Texans

Houston will have great weather, as the humidity is down after a cold front moved through recently. Temperatures will be in the high 70s, with clear skies and light winds around 5 mph.

Jaguars at Seahawks

No rain, no clouds, and no wind with temperatures in the low 50s. Perfection.

Patriots at Chargers

Sunny skies, temperatures in the mid 60s and wind around 8 mph equals great weather for football on the west coast.

Washington at Broncos

Denver will be chilly, but the mid-40s aren’t going to be tough for sweaty football players. Sky should be clear and wind around 6 mph.

Giants at Chiefs

There’s a 30 percent chance of rain in the Kansas City area and this game looks to be the chilliest of the group with the low 40s on Monday night, but with light winds, I don’t see any problem here.

Home sweet dome

Titans at Colts

Rams at Texans

Eagles at Lions

Panthers at Falcons

Bucs at Saints

Cowboys at Vikings