Rams, WR DeSean Jackson agree to seek trade

The Los Angeles Rams and wide receiver DeSean Jackson have agreed to seek a trade, according to Ian Rapoport. The receiver has not made a significant impact in Los Angeles despite the presence of Matthew Stafford, who has taken this offense to a new level. Jackson is getting less reps than Van Jefferson, who has emerged this season for the Rams.

Jackson is still one of the fastest receivers in the league and can be a great deep threat for a contender. The Rams are unlikely to send him to a team in the NFC but might end up doing a deal anyway. The New Orleans Saints might be interested with their injury issues at the position, while the New York Giants could also be in the mix for the same reason. In the AFC, the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers are potential destinations for Jackson given the need for a deep threat receiver.