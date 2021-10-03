How to watch Giants vs. Saints NFL matchup on FOX via live stream

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between New York Giants and New Orleans Saints. The game will start at 1 p.m. ET at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The Giants remain winless after losing late to the Atlanta Falcons at home. Coach Joe Judge came out the other day and said he’s not an analytics guy, so that has something to do with it. Plus, David Gettleman’s horrible drafting, but we digress. New York has had issues on both sides of the ball and is now dealing with plenty of injuries. LB Blake Martinez tore his ACL and is done for the year. WRs Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton are both banged up. Plus, Saquon Barkley isn’t the same back he was his first few seasons.

The Saints went into Foxboro last week and took a win from Bill Belichick, which isn’t easy to do. New Orleans’ defense was impressive yet again, forcing rookie QB Mac Jones into 3 INTs while holding the New England Patriots to just over 300 total yards. The Saints allowed just 49 rushing yards in the contest while Alvin Kamara controlled the game on the other side with 89 yards on 24 carries.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Giants vs. Saints

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: NYG +260, NO -335